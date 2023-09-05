Liverpool out-on-loan star James Norris believes that Tranmere Rovers can make use of his versatility.

Norris, 20, joined the League Two side on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

Chiefly a left-back, the Liverpool man can also play in the middle of the park and is prepared to slot in wherever he is needed at Tranmere.

Despite labelling the left-back position his main operating area, Norris stressed that it is up to Tranmere boss Ian Dawes to play him where he sees fit and added that he is versatile.

“Wherever the gaffer sees me playing really”, Norris told Tranmere’s in-house media while asked about where he hopes to play for his new side this season.

“I will do a job wherever he sees me, I see myself as quite a versatile player so where he sees me, I think I’ll do well.

“Obviously, my main position is left-back, I can do really well there but even if I go into midfield, I can impact the game there as well.”

Norris joined Liverpool academy after coming through the youth ranks at Tranmere.

He will now aim to play regular first team football in League Two.