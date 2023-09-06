Hibernian are poised to pay a £50,000 compensation fee to Central Coast Mariners to pry away the Australian side’s manager Nick Montgomery, according to Football Scotland.

Hibs sacked their former boss Lee Johnson last month after a calamitous start to their Scottish Premiership campaign this season.

The Scottish side have been searching for a new permanent boss since then and have been linked with several candidates, including Montgomery, for their vacant managerial position.

Now the English manager is in pole position to take over the reins at Easter Road.

And it is suggested that Hibs are set to pay Central Coast Mariners £50,000 to secure the services of the A-League club’s manager.

Hibernian rejigged their ranks in the recently concluded transfer window amid their hopes of improving upon last term’s displays.

They expected to fight hard for a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage this season but were thrashed by Aston Villa in the playoff round.

Now it remains to be seen how the Edinburgh outfit will perform if Montgomery’s switch to Easter Road finally materialises.