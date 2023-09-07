Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine has insisted that continuous change in the Dons backline this season is affecting the players’ approach to the game.

The Scottish outfit have made a sluggish start to the season and are currently sitting in 11th position in the league table.

Dons boss Barry Robson has chopped and changed his backline in a bid to find the right set-up, but consistency has yet to be found.

The Pittodrie boss is still seeking the right combination in the backline and Irvine claimed that the ceaseless defensive shake-up is affecting the players.

He further stressed that the players should be comfortable with whom they are playing but the continuous change in defence is bringing uncertainty.

“The constant changes tell you clearly Barry isn’t happy he has the right blend yet”, Irvine was quoted as saying by the Press And Journal.

“Once he finds the right combination, it will click into gear.

“Players have to be comfortable not only in the position they are playing but also with the guy they are playing next to.

“Chopping and changing certainly affects a player’s approach to the game.

“There is an uncertainty there and Barry can’t have that.

Aberdeen are now hoping to utilise the international break and will be looking forward to climbing the league table after their campaign has resumed.