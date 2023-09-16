Former Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Robinson is of the view that Spurs finally have a manager in Ange Postecoglou who does not feel that he is doing the club a favour, unlike Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Since Tottenham parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, they have seen a host of managerial changes and this summer they appointed Postecoglou.

Tottenham have begun the season in an exciting manner and they are in second place in the league table.

Robinson believes that Tottenham have got a manager in Postecoglou who does not think that he is doing a favour to the club, unlike his predecessors Mourinho and Conte and thinks that the Australian wants to be part of the project.

The former Spurs star also pointed out that Postecoglou has managed to bring everyone together and stressed that everyone in the dressing room listens to him as he speaks with reason.

“We have finally got a manager that you feel is not doing us any favours”, Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“With Mourinho, you thought he was there doing us a favour, with Conte, you thought he was there doing you a favour.

“We have now got a manager who is part of the club, part of the project; he has brought everybody together, the supporters, the players and the man management.

“He does not make small talk, he is not interested in it.

“When he talks, people listen; he talks for a reason and that is obviously what is happening in the dressing room.

“But the best thing I have seen from Tottenham, I was there last week when they beat Burnley 5-2, the Tottenham fans were singing, ‘We have got our Tottenham back’.

“And that is the only way you can describe it.”

Spurs will be hoping they can continue their promising start under Postecoglou and return to the top four this season.