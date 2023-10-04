Marco Negri has warned Lazio that they will have to deal with a hostile Parkhead atmosphere if they are to get a result against Celtic.

Lazio have arrived in Scotland to take on Celtic in a Champions League group game tonight in Glasgow.

The Serie A giants are the favourites to get a result but Celtic are likely to be a tough nut to crack when they will be playing in front of their fans at Parkhead.

Negri believes in terms of strengths both Lazio and Celtic are quite similar as the two teams have aggressive midfields that set the tone for each other’s team.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “A physical and a technical team at the same time.

“Their strengths are paradoxically the same as Lazio’s – the aggressive midfield.

“The individual battles will be decisive.”

The former Lazio man also played in Scotland for Rangers and is well aware of what to expect at Parkhead.

He conceded that everyone is aware of the atmosphere the Celtic fans are likely to create tonight and Lazio will have to tough it out if they are to get a result in Glasgow.

“In my opinion, and I may sound obvious, but the stadium factor will have a huge influence.

“Celtic have a crowd that push very hard and it won’t be easy.”