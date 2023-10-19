Former Celtic star John Hartson believes Liam Scales has shown maturity beyond his age to cement a place in the Bhoys backline this season.

The 25-year-old defender has started the last six league games for Celtic at the heart of their defence and even played the 90 minutes in their two Champions League fixtures.

Celtic’s injury crisis in defence is set to clear up in the coming weeks and Scales got his chance to start regularly due to injuries to several key defenders.

However, Hartson is not expecting the defender to come out of the team unless Brendan Rodgers decides to give him a rest.

He stressed that Scales will want to continue to be in the starting eleven and will not get carried away by the praise he has been getting.

The former Celtic star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t think he comes out of the team unless Brendan wants to give him a rest or whatever.

“I know as a player you never want to rest when you are playing well.

“You want to keep playing and don’t want to come out of the team, especially with the plaudits he is getting.

“I don’t think he is taking much notice of that because you can’t.

“If you are playing well, the plaudits are there anyway and good things are written about you.

“He is young, he has gone in there and he has looked as if has been there for five or six years.

“He has looked really comfortable.”

It remains to be seen whether Scales can keep maintaining his place in the team once the injuries clear up.