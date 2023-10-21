Rangers attacker Cyriel Dessers is delighted at the statistics he recorded during the Gers’ 4-0 win over Hibernian and acknowledged he needs to keep working hard for the team.

The Gers kicked off life under new boss Philippe Clement with a resounding victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.

Dessers has struggled to win over the Rangers fans since arriving at the club in the summer, but he grabbed the Gers’ fourth of the game, with Abdallah Sima (two) and Nicolas Raskin also getting on the scoresheet.

He admits that Clement has told him to make sure he is working hard to match the intensity the boss wants Rangers to play at, with pressing the name of the game.

The attacker also revealed his delight with his statistics after the match and feels they will only get better the fitter the Gers become.

“He [Clement] made it clear I just have to do my job for the team and it means putting a lot of pressure [on]”, Dessers told a post match press conference.

“I just saw my stats from the game and I think myself and a few of the other guys, we almost broke some records.

“I think that’s a big positive and we’ll only get fitter after this. We’re going to get better, we’re going to get used to this more.”

Rangers must now switch their focus to European matters, with a Europa League trip to take on Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic lined up for Thursday night.