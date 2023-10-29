Liverpool legend John Aldridge says Nottingham Forest showed no desire to win the game at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a routine win in the Premier League as Nottingham Forest failed to land a glove on Liverpool and went down to a 3-0 loss.

Steve Cooper’s side managed just one shot on target throughout the whole game and had 27 per cent possession.

Aldridge expected Forest to defend deeply at Anfield and believes they showed no real desire to win the match.

He wrote on X: “Decent 3 points today as expected really!

“Forest just sat in, as most teams do at Anfield this day and age and showed no desire to win the game unfortunately.

“Take it and walk away has the old saying goes folks.”

Now Liverpool will switch their focus away from the Premier League and to the EFL Cup, with a trip to the south coast to play Bournemouth set for midweek.

The Reds’ next Premier League game is away against strugglers Luton Town.