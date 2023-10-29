Fixture: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his side’s starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Klopp’s side scored a comfortable 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League in midweek and start as favourites to again end up on the winning side today.

Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield on the back of a run of three consecutive draws, against Brentford, Crystal Palace and Luton Town.

Liverpool are without midfielder Curtis Jones, who is suspended, while Andrew Robertson is looking at several months out with an injured shoulder.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while in defence Klopp has Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, while Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah support Darwin Nunez.

Klopp can influence the game through his substitutions if needed and his options include Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Gakpo, Elliott, Matip, Chambers, McConnell