Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have officially announced their side and substitutes to welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ men dropped points at the weekend and now lead the standings by five points heading into tonight’s games.

Visitors St Mirren arrive in Glasgow flying high and sitting in a lofty third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

St Mirren thrashed St Johnstone 4-0 at the weekend and held Celtic to a 2-2 draw on their last visit to Parkhead.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal for this evening’s clash, while Alistair Johnston, Nathaniel Phillips, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor form a back four.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and David Turnbull, while James Forrest and Luis Palma support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has a host of options waiting to be brought on off the bench tonight and they include Daizen Maeda and Thiago Holm.

Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Hart, Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Turnbull, Forrest, Palma, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Yang, Holm, Nawrocki, Oh, Tomoki, Bernardo, Maeda, Ralston