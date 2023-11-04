Hibernian legend John Collins has dubbed Aberdeen’s display in the Scottish League Cup semi-final “very, very poor” despite Hibs being dumped out at Hampden by the Dons.

Both teams were eyeing a golden chance to book a spot in the Scottish League Cup final and with Hibs firmly on top it appeared only a matter of time until they opened the scoring.

Such a scenario appeared even more likely when Jack Mackenzie was sent off for a second bookable offence with 15 minutes left.

The game was turned on its head though by a superb Bojan Miovski goal, handing Aberdeen a 1-0 win.

Collins thinks that Hibernian were by far the better side, but were not clinical enough in front of goal, while he insists Aberdeen put in a poor display.

“I don’t think Nick Montgomery can ask more from his players. He set them up to build from the back, play good football and create chances”, Collins said on BBC Sportsound.

“Ultimately, you have to put it in the back of the net and that final little bit – they let themselves down.

“Hibs were by far the better team – by far.

“Aberdeen were – maybe not hopeless but – very, very poor. They’ll never play as badly and win a semi-final in the club’s history.

“Hibs were superior in every department.”

Aberdeen will be back at Hampden in December for the final of the Scottish League Cup as Barry Robson looks to lead the Dons to silverware.