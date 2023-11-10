Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has insisted that Hibernian have a clear vision of how they want to play under Nick Montgomery and it is showing.

Hibs are trying to climb up the Scottish Premiership table after bringing in Montgomery to replace Lee Johnson.

Sitting in eighth position in the standings, Hibernian are unbeaten in their last three league games and will welcome McInnes’ Kilmarnock to Easter Road on Saturday.

McInnes believes that it is always difficult for a boss to take charge of a team during a season, indicating that Montgomery is doing a decent job at Easter Road.

He explained that Montgomery is clear about what he wants from his Hibs side and the Edinburgh club have also a good understanding of their manager’s vision.

“Nick’s been in charge for maybe 8/9 games and I think they have signed a good level of player”, McInnes told Killie’s in-house media.

“It is never perfect, a manager coming in during the season.

“Obviously, Nick’s first game was against us and it is clear what he wants from his team.

“They have got a clear identity of what they want to be.“

Following the encounter with Kilmarnock, Hibernian will then head into the international break before travelling to Dundee for their final game of November.