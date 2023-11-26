Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has insisted he is not getting discouraged by Spurs’ loss to Aston Villa as he sees signs Ange Postecoglou’s men could be the real deal.

Spurs have suffered injuries of late and are without key men Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, while Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma missed the Aston Villa game through suspension.

Postecoglou’s side were turned over 2-1 at home by Aston Villa in the Premier League clash and have now lost their last three games on the bounce.

Roberts is not concerned though as he thinks that with a little more strength in depth, Spurs could be the real deal.

The Tottenham legend wrote on X: “Very annoying loss.

“But I really believe with this manager, more depth to the squad, we will be the real deal.”

Tottenham have now dropped down to fifth in the Premier League table having gone into November leading it.

With a trip to Manchester City to come next weekend, Tottenham are at real risk of suffering a run of four consecutive losses and the busy Christmas period will be an acid test of their Premier League title credentials.