Neil Lennon is of the view that the Celtic squad needs trimming in the January transfer window as some of those in the group are not in Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table but have bowed out of the Champions League and the Scottish League Cup.

The Bhoys performances this season have been mixed and they have come in for their fair share of criticism.

Lennon believes that the Celtic squad needs to be trimmed in the January transfer window, but he admits that it is difficult to do business in the winter.

The former Celtic boss thinks several players are currently not in Rodgers plans for the future and pointed out that some players will be eager to leave while others will wait for a good deal.

When asked how difficult it will be for Celtic to move on players in January transfer window, Lennon said on PLZ Soccer: “It is really, really difficult.

“I think the squad needs trimming.

“I think there are a lot of players in there that are not in his [Rodgers’] plans and that is difficult for them as well.

“Some honest ones will come and go ‘I agree with you that I need to go and play’ but others will sit tight and want the best package they can get before they go.”

Celtic will take on Hibernian on Wednesday at Celtic Park and it remains to be seen who Rodgers gives chances to in the starting eleven or off the bench.