Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to welcome Nick Montgomery’s Hibernian side to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Despite underwhelming performances, Celtic remain firmly in charge in the Scottish Premiership and Rodgers will want another win this evening.

Hibernian arrive at Celtic Park in the midst of a run of good form under new boss Montgomery, with three wins from their last three league games.

They will also be encouraged by having managed to hold Celtic to a 0-0 draw the last time the two sides met, in October.

Joe Hart is between the sticks for Celtic, who have a back four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Tomoki Iwata will look to boss midfield against Hibs, while Mikey Johnston and Luis Palma support Hyeon-gyu Oh up top.

Rodgers can look to his bench if changes are needed this evening and his options include the prolific Kyogo Furuhashi and winger James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Tomoki, McGregor, O’Riley, M Johnston, Palma, Oh

Substitutes: Bain, Phillips, Kyogo, Turnbull, Holm, Tilio, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston