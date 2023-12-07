Galatasaray are willing to let Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson go in the January transfer window on a cut price fee.

Nelsson, who has been a long-time target for Tottenham, has lost his place in Okan Buruk’s side since the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from the London-based side.

The Lilywhites tried to include the Danish defender as a part of the deal to sell the Colombian international, but were told no as the Turkish side wanted more money from a possible deal.

Two months down the line, Galatasaray’s stance has changed and the Turkish club actively want to move Nelsson out.

It was revealed last week that the Galatasaray coach decided to bench Nelsson for the match against Manchester United after being dissatisfied by his attitude.

Now, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Galatasaray have taken the decision to accept any bid that is higher than the €9.5m they paid to Tottenham in the summer for Sanchez.

That could be good news for Tottenham, who are not expected to be flush with cash in January, but still want to sign a centre-back.

It now remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou’s side decide to come up with an offer that convinces Galatasaray to sell.