Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk planned to play Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson against Manchester United in the Champions League, but was unhappy with his behaviour in the final training session before the game.

Nelsson has lost his place in the Galatasaray team following the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham in the summer.

Tottenham wanted to use Sanchez in a deal to sign Nelsson, but Galatasaray did not agree; Spurs remain admirers of the defender, who could be allowed to leave in January.

Nelsson was due to be handed a chance to impress against Manchester United in the Champions League, but coach Buruk dropped him at the last minute.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor) Nelsson’s behaviour in training disappointed Buruk, who eventually decided to bench the 25-year-old.

He was introduced in the 83rd minute of the 3-3 draw as a substitute for full-back Angelino.

With Buruk appearing increasingly to be less than a fan of Nelsson, his chances of moving on in January could have risen further.

In addition to Tottenham, Luton Town are also interested, but Nelsson needs convincing about walking into a relegation fight.