Nelsson has lost his place in the Galatasaray team following the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham in the summer.
Tottenham wanted to use Sanchez in a deal to sign Nelsson, but Galatasaray did not agree; Spurs remain admirers of the defender, who could be allowed to leave in January.
Nelsson was due to be handed a chance to impress against Manchester United in the Champions League, but coach Buruk dropped him at the last minute.
According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor) Nelsson’s behaviour in training disappointed Buruk, who eventually decided to bench the 25-year-old.
He was introduced in the 83rd minute of the 3-3 draw as a substitute for full-back Angelino.
With Buruk appearing increasingly to be less than a fan of Nelsson, his chances of moving on in January could have risen further.
In addition to Tottenham, Luton Town are also interested, but Nelsson needs convincing about walking into a relegation fight.