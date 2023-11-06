Tottenham Hotspur wanted defender Victor Nelsson as a part of the deal to sell Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray in the summer transfer window.

.

Tottenham sold Sanchez to Galatasaray on 4th September, just before the Turkish transfer window closed, earning a fee of around €9.5m from the sale.

The deal had been in the offing for some time however and Spurs had their eye on a player on the Turkish side’s books.

It is suggested that Galatasaray defender Nelsson was wanted by Tottenham as part of the deal which took Sanchez the other way, according to the Turkiye Gazetesi (via A Spor).

The Lilywhites, wanted the 25-year-old in exchange for Sanchez and were even ready to offer another €2m for his services.

However, Okan Buruk’s side rejected that offer as they valued Nelsson at €25m and were keen on more money.

It now remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to pursue their interest once again when the transfer window opens in January.

Tottenham are expected to look to bring in another centre-back after leaving themselves with a lack of strength in depth in the key position.