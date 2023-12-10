Former top flight star Stephen McGinn feels there is a snobbery around Celtic and signing players from the Scottish league, which he believes is misplaced.

The Bhoys went down to a surprise 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Sunday and their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table has been cut as a result.

Thoughts are turning towards the January transfer window, which opens in a matter of weeks, and some feel Celtic need another striker.

McGinn thinks there are candidates in the Scottish Premiership who could do the job, but is of the view there is a snobbery holding Celtic back from looking domestically.

“I think there is a snobbery, going and signing an [Albian] Ajeti for £5m from Basel, doesn’t work”, McGinn said after the Kilmarnock game on BBC Radio Scotland.

“It seems if you make a signing from Scotland and it doesn’t work then it’s ‘oh we can’t sign anyone from this league again’.

“You think of the likes of Scott McDonald and [Leigh] Griffiths, further back the park with [Stuart] Armstrong and [Ryan] Christie.

“You know for a fact these guys [like Lawrence Shankland and Bojan Miovski] and will score goals if you give them an opportunity.”

Brendan Rodgers is expected to be given a big say in Celtic’s transfer business and if the Bhoys do dip into the market all eyes will be on whether they shop domestically or look elsewhere to strengthen.