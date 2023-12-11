Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen McGinn feels that Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland and Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski would both be improvements at Celtic on Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Oh was guilty of missing a golden opportunity for Celtic in their shock 2-1 loss away at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The result has seen Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table cut down and question marks raised over whether the Bhoys need another striker.

For McGinn, the chance that Oh missed would have been buried by Shankland or Miovski and Celtic number 9s cannot afford to pass up such opportunities.

“The running debate just now do you go and sign a Lawrence Shankland, do you go and sign a Bojan Miovski

?” McGinn said on BBC Radio Scotland post match.

“Are they good enough, are they worth spending the millions on?

“Both of those score that goal [which Oh missed]. If that ball gets played across the box for Aberdeen or Hearts they both score that goal.

“I just think to be the Celtic number 9 you can’t miss up opportunities like that.”

With the January transfer window set to swing open for business in a matter of weeks, all eyes will be on whether Brendan Rodgers has a striker in his sights to bring in.