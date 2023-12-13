Juventus would only consider signing Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips on loan in January if Manchester City agree to pay half of his salary.

Pep Guardiola has more or less made it clear that he does not see Phillips as part of his plans at the Etihad going forward.

He has made just four Premier League appearances from the bench this season and is firmly on the fringes of the Manchester City squad.

Newcastle United are interested in the player and hopeful of a deal, but Manchester City are reportedly keen to loan him out to a club outside the Premier League.

Juventus have their eyes on Phillips, but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, they have a certain condition that needs to be met.

The Italian giants do not have the bandwidth to meet the wage demands of the England midfielder.

The Turin club will only move forward with an attempt to sign him on loan if Manchester City agree to cover half of his wages.

Phillips is prepared to leave the Etihad as he is worried that he could lose his place in the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship.