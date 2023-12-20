Newcastle United would have to provide guarantees over playing time if they want to sign Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Phillips is aware that he needs to leave Manchester City in January if he is to play regular football in the latter half of the season.

The midfielder wants more football as he is wary of losing his place in the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

The England star is reportedly favouring a move to Juventus, but Newcastle are much in the race to sign him too.

However, the Magpies would have to provide guarantees over playing time if they want to bring in the Manchester City star.

Phillips does not want to spend time on the bench at his new club if he leaves Manchester City in January.

Newcastle only have the Premier League and the FA Cup to play for and Eddie Howe trusts Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Juventus have more of a need for a midfielder due to suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Manchester City want a mandatory purchase clause in any loan agreement for Phillips but Newcastle are only keen to have an option to buy.