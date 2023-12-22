Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has yet to give his approval to a swoop for Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips has found his chances limited at the Ethiad Stadium under Pep Guardiola and knows that he has to secure a move away from the club in January in order to ensure regular first-team action.

He has also been given hints by the manager, who has admitted that Phillips has failed to convince him to hand him minutes.

His representatives have spoken to Manchester City about a move and Newcastle are in pole position to loan him.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who are without Sandro Tonali, rate Phillips and want to take him to St James’ Park.

They are facing competition from Juventus though and it has been suggested Phillips fancies heading to Turin.

However, any move from Juventus for Phillips will depend on coach Allegri giving his approval.

At the moment, according to Sky Italia, Allegri has yet to give the green light on signing Phillips.

The coach would prefer another profile of midfielder and there looks to be work to do to change his mind.

Juventus are also interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.