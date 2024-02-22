Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has admitted that he has been pleased to see Charlie Allen’s development with the Whites Under-21s over the last couple of years.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined National League side York City this week on a month-long loan deal from Leeds United.

He has been a regular at Under-21 level for Leeds but is yet to make his senior debut for the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds are keen to see him get a taste of senior football, even at non-league level, before he returns to the fold in the middle of March.

Parker provided the lowdown on Allen and revealed that he is one of the youngsters who has ‘developed loads’ over the last couple of years with the Under-21s.

He revealed that the 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder who is quick and is always looking to create chances.

Parker said on the LS11 Podcast: “Charlie has been the player who has developed loads in the last 18 months to two years and come on quite a lot.

“For me, personally, it’s been a privilege to kind of watch him in the Under-21s.

“He is attacking, he tries to create, he is really quick off the mark as well.

“York have got a good player on their hands.”

Allen has also represented Northern Ireland in youth football and has four caps for their Under-21s.