Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay will take his place in the dugout at Old Trafford against Fulham on Saturday despite his impending move to the United States, according to the BBC.

Ramsay is set to move to the United States to start his managerial career at Minnesota United in the coming days.

He has signed a contract to become the head coach of the MLS outfit and will start his managerial career in the United States.

However, there is still paperwork to be sorted out and Ramsay has continued his role as part of Manchester United’s coaching staff.

It has been claimed that Ramsay will take up his place amongst Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff in the dugout on Saturday.

The 32-year-old will carry out his duties as a key member of the Dutchman’s coaching staff when Fulham visit Old Trafford.

However, his move is expected to be sorted out in the coming days and he will soon take charge of the Minnesota outfit.

Ramsay was brought into the Manchester United backroom staff by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

He started out as the set-piece coach but his responsibilities have expanded over the last couple of seasons.

Minnesota has been without a permanent head coach since Adrian Heath was sacked in October last year.