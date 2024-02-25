Tottenham Hotspur attacker Timo Werner is ‘taking a big interest’ the fortunes of Sheffield Wednesday due to a family connection, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Werner moved to Tottenham from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the winter transfer window on an initial loan deal.

Tottenham have an option to buy set at €20m and Werner will be hoping to do enough to convince them to take it up.

The German now has family company in England with his father in law, Sascha Lense, joining the backroom staff at Sheffield Wednesday.

And as a result Werner is now taking a big interest in the fortunes of the Owls.

Danny Rohl’s men are currently battling against relegation from the Championship.

The Owls have won three of their last four Championship games to give themselves a chance of climbing out of the drop zone.

Lense’s job title at Sheffield Wednesday is performance manager and he has had spells at Dynamo Dresden, Schalke, RB Leipzig and Manchester United.