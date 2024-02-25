Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reacted with surprise to Mauricio Pochettino’s admission that in extra-time in the EFL Cup final, his Chelsea side were eyeing going to penalties.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit got the better of Chelsea at Wembley, with a late Virgil van Dijk goal in extra-time securing a 1-0 win.

Chelsea had their big guns on the pitch as they looked to pick up the silverware, but an injury ravaged and young Liverpool team went toe-to-toe with them and took the trophy back to Merseyside.

Wow!

Felt like that watching the extra time. https://t.co/J1ITi59ReK — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 25, 2024

Pochettino admitted after the match that his side were thinking in extra-time that going to penalties would be good for them; many feel they should have been able to finish off a Liverpool team full of inexperience during extra-time.

Liverpool legend Carragher is shocked at the admission, but feels it looked like Chelsea were aiming for penalties.

“Wow!” Carragher wrote on X.

“Felt like that watching the extra time.”

The EFL Cup final loss is also likely to heap further pressure on Pochettino, whose Chelsea side are mired in mid-table in the Premier League.

The Blues, despite their heavy spending, are a whopping 17 points off fourth place.