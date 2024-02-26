Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen Craigan has conceded that Adam Idah has proved his detractors wrong since joining Celtic in the January window.

Celtic signed Idah on loan from Norwich in the winter transfer window and the acquisition was questioned by many.

Idah was struggling to play regularly in the Championship for Norwich and Celtic signed him while there was a clamour for the club to spend big on someone more proven.

Craigan admitted that there was a general suspicion around Idah’s quality when he joined the Bhoys in the winter transfer window given his struggles at Norwich.

The former Scottish Premiership star stressed that Idah has proven his critics wrong with four crucial goals that have basically won Celtic two league games since his arrival.

Craigan said on BBC Radio Scotland: “A lot of people viewed it as underwhelming when Adam Idah came in.

“He was at Norwich in the Championship where he wasn’t playing regularly; people were thinking why Brendan would bring him and want him to be first choice striker or push for a first-choice striker who can’t get a game for a team who are trying to get into the playoffs in the Championship?

“So, he would have had his bit between his teeth, he would have been fully aware of that, he would have wanted to show people what he is about and he has done it.

“He has really grabbed the imagination.”

Idah scored twice to win Celtic the three points at Motherwell over the weekend and he netted a similar brace at Hibernian to win the game for his side earlier in the month.