Richard Keys has insisted that Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo should have been sent off for his challenge on Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch regardless of whether it was intentional reckless play or not.

Liverpool scored a winner in extra time to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to lift the EFL Cup.

However, earlier in the game, Jurgen Klopp was fuming after Gravenberch had to be stretchered off the pitch following a tackle from Chelsea’s Caicedo.

The midfielder escaped any punishment from the referee and Keys insisted that it was a travesty of justice.

While his broadcaster partner Andy Gray was defending Caicedo and pointed out that there was no malice in his challenge, Keys stressed that it did not matter because it was still reckless and dangerous play regardless of his intention.

Keys was clear that the Chelsea star should have been dismissed by showing him a red card for the way his challenge led to Gravenberch’s injury.

He said on beIN SPORTS: “Doesn’t matter if it was deliberate.

“Is he endangering the player’s safety? I think we have got the answer.

“That’s a shocker.

“We don’t know the damage yet but that tells me he endangered the player’s safety.

“Doesn’t matter if it was intentional or accident.

“It’s a red card.”

The extent of Gravenberch’s injury is still unclear amidst an already escalating injury crisis in the Liverpool squad.