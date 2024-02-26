Everton have made it clear to Barcelona that they will not be lowering their asking price for Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United midfield target Amadou Onana.

Onana is expected to move on from Everton in the summer with several big clubs interested in getting their hands on him.

Arsenal and Newcastle considered signing him in the winter window and he is one of Manchester United’s top midfield targets for the summer.

Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on him but they do not have the financial latitude to get into a bidding war for the Belgian.

They are only willing to pay a fee of €40m for Onana and according to Catalan daily Sport, Everton have made their stance clear to the Blaugrana.

It has been claimed that Everton have sent word to Barcelona, through intermediaries, that Onana’s price will not be lowered.

The Toffees have set an asking price of €60m and they are in no mood to recalibrate that figure.

With big clubs in the Premier League chasing him, Everton are confident of getting the money they want.

Barcelona are more or less gambling on Onana only wanting to join them to get their hands on him.