Andy Halliday has admitted that Nicolas Kuhn will not be afforded the time to improve as Celtic are in the middle of a competitive title race for the first time in years.

Celtic forked out a fee of over £3m to sign Kuhn from Rapid Vienna in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old winger was brought in to boost Celtic’s chances of winning the title but he has struggled to make an impact since his arrival.

He has registered just one assist and Celtic only came back into the game against Motherwell on Sunday after he was replaced at the hour mark.

The winger is taking time to settle in Scotland but Motherwell star Halliday conceded that he will not be afforded the time to improve in the latter half of the season.

He stressed that Celtic are in a real title race for the first time in over a decade and the January signings are expected to make an impact now rather than gradually improve over the course of the next few months.

Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The fact of the matter is that Celtic are in their first title race for over a decade and so the people who were signed in January were signed to give them that advantage and make an impact straight away.

“As harsh it is, he doesn’t have three months to improve.

“He has got to make an impact now.”

It remains to be seen whether Kuhn gets a start when Celtic host Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday night.