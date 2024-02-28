Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their team to welcome Dundee to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

The Bhoys are now chasing Rangers in the fight to retain their Scottish Premiership title and sit two points behind their city rivals.

Slipping up is not an option that Celtic and Brendan Rodgers can contemplate, but they do start as firm favourites to see off Dundee tonight.

Dundee have won just one of their last seven games on the road and that came against bottom of the table Livingston.

Celtic have Joe Hart between the sticks, while at the back Rodgers goes with Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Rodgers select Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor and Tomoki Iwata, while Yang Hyun-jun and Daizen Maeda support Adam Idah.

Celtic have options on the bench if Rodgers wants to shake things up at any point and they include Nicolas Kuhn and Rocco Vata.

Celtic Team vs Dundee

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Tomoki, McGregor, O’Riley, Yang, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Bain, Palma, Kyogo, Kuhn, Bernardo, Vata, Kelly, Ralston, Welsh