Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has pointed out that the Latics are depending on Liverpool loanee Luke Chambers in every game.

The 19-year-old centre-back is a product of the Liverpool academy and he spent the second half of last season on loan with Kilmarnock, helping them avoid relegation.

Liverpool agreed a loan deal with Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window for Chambers and he has quickly established himself as a regular in Maloney’s starting line-up.

On Tuesday, Chambers helped Wigan secure a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers by assisting Stephen Humphrys’ goal.

Maloney indicated that Chambers has become a key part of his starting line-up and admitted that Wigan do depend on him during games, despite his tender years.

“I have spoken a lot about being patient”, Maloney told Wigan Athletic’s official media.

“I do not want to be; I want to win as many games as I can, but we also have to realise the age of some of these boys and their experience.

“Every game now, we rely on Luke Chambers and he is 19.”

Chambers has featured ten times for Wigan in League One so far and helped them keep four clean sheets while picking up only one caution so far.