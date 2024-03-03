Celtic legend Pat Bonner thinks the Bhoys have a weakness in midfield which is shown up when Callum McGregor is not available.

McGregor was out through injury on Sunday when Celtic visited Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

If Celtic had won at Tynecastle then they would have leapfrogged rivals Rangers and reclaimed top spot in the league.

Manager Brendan Rodgers fielded a midfield three of Tomoki Iwata, Matt O’Riley and Paulo Bernardo at Hearts.

Bonner thinks that midfield is the weak spot for Celtic now as they do not have enough quality options following the exits of Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull.

And the situation is worse, Bonner believes, when McGregor is out.

“They worked hard [but] Iwata in the middle of the pitch, O’Riley in the middle of the pitch, they missed Callum McGregor, no question about that”, Bonner said on BBC Radio Scotland after the loss at Hearts.

“That was a key factor for me today. They’ve nobody to really replace Callum McGregor.

“They are weak in midfield. They’ve lost Aaron Mooy, lost McGregor, Turnbull’s gone and they have not strengthened in that position.

“Bernardo has come in, but what does he contribute to the team from that perspective? Especially when you’re down to ten men.”

Celtic now have a free week to prepare for the visit of Livingston in the Scottish Cup, before then hosting St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.