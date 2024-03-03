Former top flight star Allan Preston feels that Celtic defender Liam Scales lacks the ruthless streak that his defensive partner Cameron Carter-Vickers has got.

Scales started alongside Carter-Vickers during Celtic’s 2-0 defeat at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Following an early penalty miss and sending off for Celtic, Hearts scored twice, grabbing their own penalty, which Jorge Grant converted, and then striking through Lawrence Shankland.

The result meant that Celtic missed the chance to overtake Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Former Hearts man Preston thinks that Shankland targeted Scales instead of Carter-Vickers due to the fact the Celtic man does not have the same ruthless streak.

“Listen, Scales has been great, he has, but he is still relatively inexperienced”, Preston said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“I just think Shankland [thinks] I am going to plant myself on you. Carter-Vickers is a different proposition, big, strong beast.

“But Scales has not got at the moment that ruthless streak that Carter-Vickers has got.”

Shankland has now hit the 20 goals mark for the season in the Scottish Premiership, while Celtic’s top league goalscorer is Matt O’Riley with eleven.