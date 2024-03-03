Celtic legend Pat Bonner has identified a bright spot for the Bhoys in their defeat at Hearts, due to how Adam Idah and Kyogo Furuhashi linked up.

Brendan Rodgers’ side missed a penalty early on in the Scottish Premiership encounter before then seeing Yang Hyun-jun sent off for a high challenge.

Hearts ultimately overpowered the Bhoys and ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a penalty converted by Jorge Grant and a Lawrence Shankland goal.

Rodgers brought on Kyogo at half time in a bid to turn the tide for the ten-man Bhoys and Bonner thinks that the Japanese managed to link up well with Idah.

“I thought Adam Idah and Kyogo linked up quite well together during the second half”, the Celtic legend said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“But again that second goal just finished it off.”

Idah, on loan from Norwich City, has made a bright start to his time at Celtic and has on occasion kept Kyogo out of the team.

Whether Rodgers will take encouragement from how they linked up and start them together for Celtic’s next game against Livingston in the Scottish Cup remains to be seen.