Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his side to go up against Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Rodgers saw title rivals Rangers turned over at Ibrox by Motherwell on Saturday and now knows if his side can beat Hearts they will return to the top of the table.

The Celtic boss will be confident his side can do just that based on the way they brushed aside Dundee with a 7-1 hammering on their last outing.

Hearts meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw at home with Hibernian and sit third in the standings, ten points clear of fourth placed St Mirren.

Joe Hart lines up in goal for Celtic today, while at the back the Bhoys field Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In the middle of the park, Celtic look towards Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo and Matt O’Riley, with the attacking threat coming from Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

If Rodgers needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Luis Palma and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Callum McGregor misses out with an Achilles issue.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Tomoki, Bernardo, O’Riley, Yang, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Bain, Lagerbielke, Palma, Kyogo, Kuhn, Holm, Kelly, Ralston, Welsh