Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is open to a move to Manchester United with his family still residing in the Mancunian city, according to the Guardian.

Manchester United are set to make an official approach to Crystal Palace in their pursuit of the 49-year-old Scotsman.

The Premier League giants have identified Freedman as their top target to become their new head of recruitment.

In a revamped football structure at Old Trafford, Manchester United want the Scot to take up the key role ahead of the summer transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the former Crystal Palace star is open to a move to Old Trafford to further his career.

He is said to be excited about the potential opportunity to be part of a new football structure at Manchester United.

He also has personal reasons to want the move with his family still settled in Manchester.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to stand in his way if Freedman expresses his interest in accepting the offer from Manchester United.

However, it is unclear whether they will demand compensation from Manchester United once they receive the approach.