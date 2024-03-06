Celtic attacker Rocco Vata is attracting firm interest from Championship side Watford, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old forward will be out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal with the Scottish club.

He has a contract offer on his table that would run until 2027 but the forward has refused to sign on the terms for the moment.

Vata has found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Brendan Rodgers and is now ready to consider his options.

A move down south is being mooted where Watford are interested in snapping up the 18-year-old striker.

The Hornets have been keeping tabs on his situation and are prepared to take him to Vicarage Road in the summer.

The talent wants to play more first-team football and is unhappy with the lack of opportunities at Celtic.

The Bhoys would be due compensation if he leaves for Watford but it would only amount to around £239,000.

He is also attracting interested eyes from Italy.