Premier League clubs are still monitoring the situation regarding Bristol City’s forward Tommy Conway, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Conway is a highly rated talent at Ashton Gate and his displays in the Championship have caught the eye.

This summer he will move into the final year of his deal with Bristol City and it has heightened the focus on his situation.

Liam Manning is keen on extending the player’s stay but the club are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal to keep hold of Conway.

He has been linked with the Premier League and top flight sides are still following him.

However, they are not the only interested parties, with other clubs from top leagues also keeping an eye on the Robins man.

Conway has so far found the back of the net nine times for Bristol City in all competitions so far this season.

The Robins are 13 points adrift of the playoff spots in the Championship.