Manchester City linked Jamal Musiala has not rejected a new contract from Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 21-year-old midfielder has two years left on his current contract and is considered one of the brightest young talents in European football.

He is one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s side and despite an indifferent season for the German champions, he has still scored seven times and laid on three assists in the Bundesliga.

There are suggestions that the former Chelsea academy player is keen to return to England and is said to have rejected an offer of a new deal from the Bavarians.

Manchester City are believed to be interested in getting their hands on him, but according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), there are no truth to the claim.

It has been suggested that there is no question of him rejecting a new deal as Bayern Munich are yet to offer him one.

While there is interest from the Premier League, there is little truth that he is pushing for a move away from Bavaria.

Bayern Munich are expected to hold talks over a new contract with Musiala over the summer.

They are prepared to push hard to make sure that the midfielder’s future remains at the Allianz Arena.