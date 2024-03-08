Juventus have identified Liverpool linked midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as their top target for the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder has been attracting the prying eyes of European heavyweights ahead of the next window.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with wanting him, while Manchester United are also keen.

Koopmeiners also has admirers in Serie A who have been watching him regularly playing for Atalanta.

And according to Italian daily La Stampa (via Tutto Mercato), he is the top target for Juventus for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus’ sporting director has been keeping an eye on the Atalanta midfielder for a while.

He has identified him as the top objective for Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Atalanta are likely to demand a fee of €60m before agreeing to sell Koopmeiners in the coming months.

Juventus are likely to offer players to Atalanta to bring down the asking price for Koopmeiners.