Burnley are tipped to be able to keep hold of Aaron Ramsey this summer despite Aston Villa boasting a buy-back clause, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets snapped Ramsey up from Villa last summer and splashed out around £14m to take him to Turf Moor.

The attacking midfielder looks set to suffer relegation with Burnley, with Vincent Kompany’s men struggling to make an impact in the Premier League.

Aston Villa boast a buy-back option on Ramsey and could move to bring him back to Villa Park at the end of the season.

However, they are tipped as being unlikely to use it, meaning that Burnley will keep hold of the 21-year-old.

Ramsey has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far this season for Burnley, collecting one booking in the process.

The midfielder featured in both Burnley’s games with Aston Villa.

If he does remain at Turf Moor amid a Burnley relegation, he will be looking to clock up more game time in the Championship as the Clarets bid to bounce back.