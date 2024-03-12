Genoa are still trying to work out the value of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence ahead of the end of the season.

The Italian side signed the full-back on loan from Spurs in the winter transfer window as part of the deal that saw Radu Dragusin move to north London.

Genoa also have an option to make the move permanent if they agree to fork out a fee of €10m at the end of the season.

However, Spence is yet to nail down a place in the team and has only made three starts in Serie A in the ongoing season.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Genoa are still trying to assess the defender properly and are not sure about his value yet.

The full-back has struggled to make himself indispensable at Genoa and has been in and out of the team.

Leeds United decided to cut short his loan at Elland Road in January due to alleged disciplinary issues.

Tottenham are hopeful that Genoa will trigger the option to buy and sign Spence on a permanent deal in the summer.

However, for the moment, the full-back is yet to win over the trust of Genoa and his future remains uncertain at the club.

He recently insisted that talk of ill-discipline at Leeds was blown out of proportion.