Scottish Premiership star Andy Halliday feels it is a bit too early to say that Nicolas Kuhn has turned a corner as a Celtic player, but stressed that he was excellent in the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Livingston.

Kuhn joined Celtic in the winter transfer window from Rapid Vienna and has been seen as another example of the club’s shoddy recruitment since last summer.

The German has struggled to impose himself in the Celtic team and his performances have been criticised, with many believing he is not the kind of winger that Brendan Rodgers’ team need.

However, Kuhn made a real difference in the 4-2 win over Livingston and registered an assist in the game.

Halliday stressed that it is far too early to say that the German has turned a corner in Scotland, but insisted that there was real energy and quality in the overall performance, along with the assist he got for the first goal.

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “He has come under a lot of scrutiny, quite rightly so for some of his performances.

“But I thought he was excellent yesterday.

“It is maybe a bit too early to say that he has arrived as a Celtic player, but he was really infectious with his energy and added to that with his quality.

“Fantastic ball for the first goal but his overall contribution to the game was very good.”

Kuhn will hope to build on the performance and get more comfortable in the Celtic shirt over the course of the season.