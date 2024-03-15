Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has stressed that Brennan Johnson is getting the reward for the hard work and improvement he has shown since his arrival last summer.

The 22-year-old winger did take some time to settle following his move from Nottingham Forest last summer but his influence in the Spurs team has been growing.

He registered two assists in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and scored in Tottenham’s 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa in the Midlands last weekend.

Postecoglou believes playing in attack is the toughest position for a young player to make an impression in as goals and assists are the only currency that they are judged upon and he has been pleased with the way Johnson has handled the pressure of being at a big club.

The Spurs boss has been left impressed by his willingness to learn and work hard and feels the winger is finally getting the rewards for the effort he has been putting in since his arrival.

The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “He’s been great.

“For a younger player that’s the hardest area of the pitch to come in and make an impression because you’re usually only judged by one thing and that’s your goal involvements, and everything else in your game doesn’t really register.

“So especially for a young person like Brennan, who has come into a big club with a significant transfer, I think he’s handled it well at every juncture.

“He’s taken the information on board.

“He’s worked really hard in the areas we’ve asked him to work hard in and he’s already got great qualities. That’s why we brought him here.

“He’s beginning to get the rewards now but that doesn’t mean that stops.”

Johnson will be hoping to start when Tottenham take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.