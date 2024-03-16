Bologna are waiting to see whether Tottenham Hotspur tracked defender Riccardo Calafiori gets selected in the Italy squad before setting an asking price for him.

The 21-year-old defender is emerging as a sought-after player ahead of the next summer transfer window.

He is wanted at Juventus, who are interested in getting their hands on him and Napoli have also held initial talks with Bologna over a potential deal.

Calafiori has also been on the radar of Tottenham who are considering snapping him up in the next summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Bologna are yet to put a definitive asking price on the centre-back.

They are waiting to see whether Calafiori makes the Italy squad for the summer’s European Championship.

If gets into the squad, Bologna are likely to increase the price for him with more clubs expected to get into the mix for him.

The club are also likely to ask for more money if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.