Former Celtic star Andy Walker has admitted that he is still unsure whether Atletico Madrid’s interest in January played a role in Matt O’Riley’s drop in form.

The 23-year-old midfielder began the season in brilliant fashion and attracted interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

In January, Diego Simeone’s side offered to take O’Riley on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer, but the Bhoys rejected the proposal.

The midfielder’s impressive form has taken a dip in the second half of the campaign and Walker admitted that Celtic are missing O’Riley’s start of the season form.

The former Bhoys star also stated that he is unsure whether failing to join Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window has affected his form.

While discussing the players Celtic are missing, Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Him [Callum McGregor] and [Reo] Hatate.

“The two of them and the relationship they have.

“The other one was O’Riley, who was in sparkling form at the start of the season.

“But his form has dropped off.

“I don’t know whether his head was turned with the interest from Atletico Madrid.”

O’Riley played 86 minutes of Celtic’s 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone on Saturday.