Celtic are on the trail of RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen as they hunt a new shot-stopper.

Joe Hart has already confirmed that he will hang up his gloves at the end of the season and Celtic need a new number 1.

Celtic’s eyes have been drawn towards the Dutch top flight for a solution in the shape of a 28-year-old custodian.

The Scottish giants are looking at RKC goalkeeper Vaessen, according to Dutch daily the Brabrants Dagblad.

Vaessen will be out of contract at RKC in the summer and is an attractive proposition.

He is also interesting Eredivisie league leaders PSV Eindhoven, who will hope they can convince Vaessen to remain in the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Eredivisie for RKC over the course of this season, keeping four clean sheets.

Vaessen is a long-standing RKC star and has now made over 200 appearances for the Waalwijk based club, including over 100 in the Eredivisie.