Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is set to be sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge.

Club Brugge finished in fourth spot in the regular season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League after their final game today.

They lost 2-1 away at mid-table Sint-Truiden, despite leading 1-0 at half-time.

Club Brugge’s performance under Deila is not good enough for the Belgian club’s powerbrokers and, according to Belgian daily Nieuwsblad, he is set to be sacked.

It is expected that the former Celtic manager will be replaced by the boss of Club Brugge’s youth side, Nicky Hayen.

Deila was handed the job at Club Brugge last summer following a spell at fellow Belgian club Standard Liege.

The Norwegian won the Scottish Premiership title twice when in charge of Celtic, along with winning the Scottish League Cup.

The international break now gives Club Brugge the chance to regroup ahead of the Championship Playoffs.